iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 376.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

