iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

