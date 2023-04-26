iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.76. 1,852,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,534. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

