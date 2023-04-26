iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSBGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 225,925 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $24.19.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 176,387 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 140,681 shares in the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

