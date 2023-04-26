iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 225,925 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $24.19.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.