iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 225,925 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $24.19.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 176,387 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 140,681 shares in the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

