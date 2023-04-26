iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245,056 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 5.7% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

IAU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 627,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.