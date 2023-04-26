iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,026,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,599,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

