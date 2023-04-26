iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 196,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

