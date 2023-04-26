iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 572,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,671. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

