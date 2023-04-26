iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $222.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $217.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

