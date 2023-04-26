iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $241.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

