iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Position Boosted by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.29. The company had a trading volume of 104,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,227. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.73 and its 200 day moving average is $224.34. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

