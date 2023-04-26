iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lessened by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $63.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 210,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,540. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.