iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.27. 2,069,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

