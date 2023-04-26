ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.95

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.95 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 74.11 ($0.93). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 77.10 ($0.96), with a volume of 1,557,839 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.33 ($4.16).

ITM Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £452.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

About ITM Power

In other ITM Power news, insider Simon Bourne purchased 19,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £14,925.75 ($18,640.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,564. 31.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

