IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Up 0.5%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 23,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IWGFF shares. Barclays cut IWG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IWG from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
IWG Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.
IWG Company Profile
IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.
