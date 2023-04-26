Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Lowered to $180.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $188.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.83.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

