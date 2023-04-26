James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.73

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.73 and traded as high as $22.50. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 25,721 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

