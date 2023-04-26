JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 1.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,913,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in JD.com by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.