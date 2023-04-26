JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $33.70

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.70, but opened at $34.96. JD.com shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 2,441,112 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.com Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

