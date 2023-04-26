Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 4.0 %

TNP opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $224.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 23.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth $361,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 733.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.