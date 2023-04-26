Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $158.39 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.27.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

