Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.86. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.17 EPS.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $219.75 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $314.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.
Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 213,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
