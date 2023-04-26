Jet Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $147,543.63 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $147,543.63 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,799.47 or 0.99900936 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01057146 USD and is up 10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,151.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

