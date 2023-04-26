John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. John Bean Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.46. 67,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,924. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

