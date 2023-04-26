Joystick (JOY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,131.14

Joystick (JOY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $8,131.14 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019423 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,015.27 or 1.00004871 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04497622 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,435.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.