JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $102.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.
General Electric Stock Performance
NYSE:GE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $102.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,275.33, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Electric by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.
Featured Stories
