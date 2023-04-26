JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($52.45) to GBX 4,300 ($53.70) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($43.71) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 3,500 ($43.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,530 ($44.09) to GBX 3,780 ($47.21) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

WTBDY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 17,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

