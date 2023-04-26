Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down to $30.98

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.98, but opened at $28.60. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 1,981,522 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,920,541. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

