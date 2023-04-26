K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL opened at C$28.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.98. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$26.53 and a 12-month high of C$33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The firm has a market cap of C$306.62 million, a PE ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.09 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.0746325 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Acumen Capital cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

