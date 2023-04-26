Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Issues Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 1.4 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. 264,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,139. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 63.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 25.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 97.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

