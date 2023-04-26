Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 139 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 199,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,281,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $621.00. The stock had a trading volume of 444,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,149. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

