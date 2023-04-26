Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boeing were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.69. 5,078,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,582. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

