Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 522 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.11. 1,586,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,056. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

