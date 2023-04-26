Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,731. The company has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

