Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $7.18 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.