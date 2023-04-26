Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prologis were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,330. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $173.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

