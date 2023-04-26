Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.12. 539,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.13 and a 200 day moving average of $348.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

