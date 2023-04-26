Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

