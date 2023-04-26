Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,615,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,274,135. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

