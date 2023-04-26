Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 647.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,438,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $12.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.82. 921,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

