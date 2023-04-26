Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 42,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 908,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,355. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

