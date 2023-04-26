Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 215 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.43. 542,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,841. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

