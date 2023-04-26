Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,966. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

