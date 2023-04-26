Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.78-$1.80 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $276,547,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,111,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after buying an additional 897,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after buying an additional 1,332,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

