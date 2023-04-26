KeyCorp Weighs in on Fluor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

FLR opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. Fluor has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

