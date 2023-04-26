Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,797,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,842,043. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

