Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,002,503,140,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

