Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $184.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,613. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $190.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

