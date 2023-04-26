Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial comprises 2.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,625,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $6,510,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.7% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 1,634.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 158,325 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 73,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,562. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $69.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 30.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

