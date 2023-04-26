Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

DIS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,324. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

